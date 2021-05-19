Jayden Ulrich • Wood River track and field

A senior who is an Indiana University signee, Ulrich set a new Illinois state record for all classes in the shot put with a heave of 15.82 meters at the Collinsville Invitational. It is the longest throw for a girl in state history. She also won the discus with a toss of 49.86 meters. Ulrich was coming off a big performance at the Triad Invitational, where she won the shot (15.29) and discus (42.44). Ulrich, who has not lost in the shot or discus this season, set a personal record in the discus with a throw of 50.16 at Piasa Southwestern’s Bert Trump Relays in April. A three-time all-America honoree, Ulrich won the shot and took second in the discus in Class 2A two years ago.