Jayden Ulrich • Wood River track and field
In her last high school meet, Ulrich captured state championships in the shot put and discus at the Class 2A championships at Eastern Illinois University. Ulrich, who has signed with Indiana University, tossed a Class 2A state meet record of 48.94 meters in the discus. It was the only throw that broke 45 meters in the meet and gave her a state title for the first time in the event. Earlier in the day, she recorded a throw of 14.84 meters in the shot put. The Oilers senior was the only competitor to break 12.5 meters and gave her a second consecutive title. Ulrich leaves Wood River as one of the most decorated Wood River girls track athletes.

