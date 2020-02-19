A 6-foot-3 senior forward, Kelly recently reached two big milestones in her high school career. She scored her 1,000th career point two weeks ago against St. Joseph’s and reached 1,000 rebounds for her career during a game against Nerinx Hall last week. Kelly, who was named to the all-tournament team of the Webster Winter Challenge and was nominated for McDonald's All-American and Gatorade Missouri Basketball player of the year, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots. She was named first-team All-Metro last season and has signed to play basketball at Mizzou next year.
Jayla Kelly • Parkway Central basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sophomore, Wehrmeister won the championship of the 125-pound weight class at the Missouri District 1 Tournament by pinning all four of her o…
A 6-foot-4 junior guard, Williams helped the Maroons win a pair of road games last week. He had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds…
A sophomore, Punnewaert won three gold medals to lead the Markers to the team title of the MWAA Championships. She set a school and meet recor…
A 6-foot senior forward who has committed to play basketball at Columbia College, Shetley led the 18-1 Eagles, who haven’t lost since their se…
A senior, Waltz kept his record perfect at 37-0 by winning the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Illinois Class 2A Mascoutah R…
A senior, Murphey qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive season by winning the championship of the 135-pound weight cla…
A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself…
A 6-foot-4 junior forward, Moore led Jennings to a pair of wins last week with a triple-double and a double-double. Those victories extended J…
A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Iberg helped the Comets go 3-0 last week. She had a team-high 21 points to lift Greenville to a 45-28 win at Breese C…