Jayla Kelly • Parkway Central basketball
A 6-foot-3 senior forward, Kelly recently reached two big milestones in her high school career. She scored her 1,000th career point two weeks ago against St. Joseph’s and reached 1,000 rebounds for her career during a game against Nerinx Hall last week. Kelly, who was named to the all-tournament team of the Webster Winter Challenge and was nominated for McDonald's All-American and Gatorade Missouri Basketball player of the year, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots. She was named first-team All-Metro last season and has signed to play basketball at Mizzou next year.

