A 6-foot, 191-pound senior quarterback, Gardner completed 7 of 9 passes for 158 yards and rushed six times for 132 yards in just two quarters of play in the Comets’ 42-0 win at Oakville. The win improved McCluer’s record to 3-0. Gardner tossed a 30-yard TD pass to Jahaun Toles, ran for TDs of 7 and 76 yards and connected with Jordan Duncan on a 2-point conversion pass. Overall, he has passed for 367 yards and three TDs and rushed for 154 yards four touchdowns. Last year, Gardner was voted the Suburban Central American Division offensive player of the year as a junior at McCluer South-Berkeley.
