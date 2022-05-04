Jeff Stewart • Bayless baseball

A senior first baseman, Stewart helped lead the Bronchos in two victories last week as part of a three-game winning streak. He went 3-for-4 with three RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases in an 18-3 win over McCluer and was on base twice with a single, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in a 17-2 victory over DuBourg. On Tuesday, he went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in a 15-0 win over Normandy. Overall, Stewart is batting .482 with a .532 on-base percentage, a .518 slugging percentage and 18 RBI. He has a six-game hitting streak and has hit in 14 of 17 games this season. Stewart has committed just one error all season.