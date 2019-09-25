A 6-foot junior middle blocker, Gruender led the Mustangs to the championship of the Summit Tournament. In a straight-set win over O’Fallon Christian in the championship, she had six kills and four block assists. She also came up big in a semifinal win over Summit, racking up eight kills, two aces and two digs. In six tournament matches, she averaged two block assists per match. She also had a serve rating of 1.79, hitting 94 percent of her total serves. Last season, she earned second-team all-district honors.
