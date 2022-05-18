 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jenna Wolf • Oakville water polo

  • 0
Jenna Wolf, Oakville

Jenna Wolf, Oakville water polo

A senior center who has signed with McKendree University, Wolf led the Tigers to the Missouri Water Polo district tournament girls championship and finished the season as the league’s top scorer (80 goals, 55 assists). Oakville rallied from an 8-6 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Marquette 11- 8 in the championship game behind two goals and five assists by Wolf. Her first goal tied the game 1-1 in the first quarter and her second tally came on a penalty shot with just more than two minutes left in a tie game and proved to be the game winner. Wolf was a first-team all-district selection in 2021.

News