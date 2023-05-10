A senior, Davis set two school records and won four gold medals to help the Wildcats finish second in the team standings of the Eastern Missouri Conference boys meet. Davis established new program standards with winning times of 10.84 seconds in the 100 meters and 51.27 seconds in the 400. He also won the 200 in 22.78, ran a leg on the winning 800 relay (1:34.03) and was named EMO Conference sprinter of the year. Davis also holds or is part of program records in the 200, 400 relay and 1600 relay. In the fall, Davis was a third team all-state punt returner in football and first team all-conference receiver. He has signed to play football for Missouri Baptist.