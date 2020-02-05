A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Walker led the Spartans to the championship of the Parkway West Showdown and was named to the all-tournament team. Walker, who was the Spartans’ leading scorer in two of the three tournament games, had a game-high 19 points and five rebounds in a 52-47 victory over Hazelwood Central in the championship. He was coming off a 22-point game in a 68-33 win over Lafayette in the semifinals and had 15 points and four rebounds in 70-35 opening-round win over Liberty. A second-team all-conference selection last season, Walker is averaging 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Jeremiah Walker • De Smet basketball
