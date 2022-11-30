Jeremiyah Love • CBC football

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior running back who has committed to Notre Dame, Love scored five touchdowns, including a 25-yard scamper in overtime, to lead the Cadets to a 35-28 victory against Lee's Summit North in the Class 6 state championship. CBC (13-1) claimed its fifth state championship by winning consecutive titles for the second time in school history. Love opened the scoring with an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and added a touchdown run of 7 yards, along with catching TD passes of 4 and 89 yards. The offensive player of the year in the Metro Catholic Conference, Love rushed for 1,291 and 22 touchdowns this season.