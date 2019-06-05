A freshman forward, Larson came up big at the state tournament to help the Crusaders capture the Class 3 state championship. She had a hand in all three St. Dominic goals in a 3-2 semifinal win over Kearney. Trailing 1-0 at the half, Larson assisted on Grace Bindbeutel’s game-tying goal eight minutes into the second half and set up Avery Malloy for the go-ahead goal six minutes later before scoring what proved to be the game-winner with eight minutes left. In the championship against Summit, Larson tied the game at 1-1 with her 30th goal of the season early in the second half, setting the stage for the Crusaders to win in penalty kicks.