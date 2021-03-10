 Skip to main content
Jessie Blaine • St. Dominic basketball
A 5-foot-11 senior forward who has signed to play softball at Auburn University, Blaine had a monster week to lead the Crusaders to a Class 5 district title. St. Dominic came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Fort Zumwalt South 54-50 in the final and Blaine put up a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 16 rebounds. She was coming off a double-double (19 points, 25 rebounds, 3 assists) in a 50-38 semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt East. Blaine, who transferred to St. Dominic from San Clemente, Calif., for this school year, is among the area leaders in scoring (19.6) and rebounding (11.2).

