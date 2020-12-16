 Skip to main content
Jessie Blaine • St. Dominic basketball
Jessie Blaine • St. Dominic basketball

Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic

Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic softball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward who has committed to play softball at Auburn University, Blaine has put up big numbers early on in her first season at St. Dominic. Last week, she led the Crusaders to a pair of wins. Against Borgia, she poured in 33 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, made 11 assists and seven steals in a 63-46 win. She followed by putting up 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead St. Dominic to a 62-55 win over Cor Jesu. Blaine, who transferred to St. Dominic from San Clemente, Calif., for this school year, is among area leaders in scoring (23.3), rebounding (13.8), assists (4) and steals (4.3). She was a first-team All-Metro catcher in softball.

