A 5-foot-11 junior setter, Timmermann led the Knights to a runner-up finish in Class 2A. In a 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in a state semifinal, Timmermann powered the Knights’ offense, racking up a match-high 38 kills to go along with three kills and eight digs. She closed out the season by handing out 15 assists in a straight-set loss to Decatur St. Teresa in the 2A championship. An all-tournament selection at Quincy Notre Dame, Belleville East and Effingham’s Crossroads Classic, Timmermann finished the season second in the area in assists (10.8 per set) and averaged 2.3 digs and 1.5 kills. She also plays basketball.
