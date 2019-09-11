A 6-foot-1 senior middle attacker, Mattingly led the Chargers to three consecutive victories to start the season. Mattingly, who was nearly flawless with just one hitting error and a .757 hitting percentage in the three matches, had 12 kills on 15 attempts in a three-set win over defending Class 4 state-champion Eureka, six kills on eight attempts in a straight-set win over Lindbergh and 11 kills on 14 attempts in a straight-set victory over Mehlville. Mattingly was an all-conference selection last season after averaging 2.5 kills per set and has committed to play volleyball at St. Louis University.
