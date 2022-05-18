 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jimmy Milgie • Whitfield track and field

A senior who has signed with Villanova University, Milgie won the 400 meters in 48.76, the area’s best time this season and the second best in the state for all classes, at the Class 2 Sectional 1 meet. He also ran a leg on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays and finished fourth in the 800, qualifying for this week’s state meet in all four events. The previous week in district competition, Milgie anchored the Warriors’ 3,200 relay that broke eight minutes, clocking in at 7:58.93. He was a key part of Whitfield’s Class 2 state championship soccer team last fall and is a Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete.

