A 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard/small forward, Schwepker helped the Bulldogs capture the championship of the St. Charles West Warrior Classic. In a 54-38 win over Marquette in the championship game, he had a game-high 19 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals. He also led the way in a 55-43 win over St. Charles West in pool play, pouring in a game-high 22 points and pulling down eight rebounds. A two-time all-conference, two-time all-district and a three-time all-academic honoree, Schwepker is averaging 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. He was named the MVP of the RameyBasketball Fall League.
Just In
JJ Schwepker • Fort Zumwalt South basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior forward, Schark starred at the Troy Invitational to lead the Vikings to the championship. Schark continued his ho…
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior inside linebacker, Doyle anchored a defense that helped the Crusaders go undefeated (14-0) to capture the school’…
A 6-foot-7 junior forward, Riley was named MVP of the Alton Redbird Tipoff Classic after leading the Panthers to the championship. He had 11 p…
A 5-foot-11 junior power forward, Ward had three double-doubles to lead the Hawks to the championship of the Winfield Tipoff Classic and was n…
A senior, Schueddig went 7-0 to win help the Warriors win the team title at Fox’s Ron Sauer Duals. It was the first time he had ever gone unde…
A 6-foot-7 senior guard/forward, Naeger was named MVP of the Valley Park Invitational after helping the Lancers win the championship. During t…
A junior, King pinned her way to the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament. King’s performance helpe…
A senior, O’Connell won three events and placed second in another at the Ladue Invitational. She took first in the 50-yard freestyle (25.49), …