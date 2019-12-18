JJ Schwepker • Fort Zumwalt South basketball
JJ Schwepker • Fort Zumwalt South basketball

JJ Schwepker, Fort Zumwalt South

JJ Schwepker, Fort Zumwalt South basketball

A 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard/small forward, Schwepker helped the Bulldogs capture the championship of the St. Charles West Warrior Classic. In a 54-38 win over Marquette in the championship game, he had a game-high 19 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals. He also led the way in a 55-43 win over St. Charles West in pool play, pouring in a game-high 22 points and pulling down eight rebounds. A two-time all-conference, two-time all-district and a three-time all-academic honoree, Schwepker is averaging 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. He was named the MVP of the RameyBasketball Fall League.

