Jocelynn Carmody • Triad tennis

Jocelynn Carmody, Triad

Jocelynn Carmody, Triad tennis

A senior, Carmody finished ninth in the Class 1A singles tournament, which is a program record, and helped the Knights finish third as a team in the state tournament, which is only the fourth time a “Southern Illinois” team has earned a state team trophy. Prior to state, she won a sectional title without dropping a game in four matches. At the state tournament, she won her first two matches to get to the round of 16 before losing. Then she two matches in the consolation draw before dropping her final match. For the season, Carmody went 27-4 in singles and 16-1 in doubles. She also plays soccer.

