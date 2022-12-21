 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jody Kenny • Fort Zumwalt South wrestling

Jody Kenny, Fort Zumwalt South wrestling

A senior, Kenny stayed unbeaten this season by winning the championship of the 138-pound weight class at the Lee's Summit Holiday Tournament to help the Bulldogs to a second-place finish. He won seven matches in the tournament with four pins, one tech fall, one decision and one major decision. He capped off the tournament with an 11-0 major decision win over Lee’s Summit North junior Paden Cole in the championship match. Kenny, who is 18-0 with nine pins this season, also won the Francis Howell North Tournament earlier this month. A two-time state qualifier, Kenny went 1-2 at last season’s state tournament.

