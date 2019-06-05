A senior pitcher, Schmidt threw the 16th no-hitter in Missouri state baseball championships history and capped off an early offensive outburst with a long two-run homer to lead the Knights to a 5-0 win over Helias in a Class 4 semifinal. Schmidt, who threw 86 pitches, worked around an error in the third inning and a walk in the fifth. He hit batters in both the sixth and seventh innings, but the Knights turned double plays to end each threat. Schmidt capped off his season by going 2-for-4 with two RBI to help the Knights defeat Westminster 13-1 in the championship game. The AAA Large player of the year, Schmidt has signed with John Logan College.