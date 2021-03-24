John Clay • Brentwood football

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore running back and free safety, Clay had 19 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-14 victory against Bayless as the Eagles improved to 2-0. He also had five tackles on defense. Clay scored his first touchdown on a 40-yard run on the last play of the first quarter, and midway through the second quarter he ran 15 yards for a score. He opened the second-half with a 48-yard TD run and capped his big night with a 10-yard TD scamper midway through the third quarter. In the two games, Clay has rushed for 299 yards and six touchdowns with an average of 12 yards per carry. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.