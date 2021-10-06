John Clay • Brentwood football

A 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior running back, Clayton rushed for 195 yards on 12 carries, scored five touchdowns and ran for two 2-point conversions to lead the Eagles to a 48-0 win over Principia. He put his stamp on the game early on, scoring three touchdowns the first seven minutes of the first quarter on runs of 65, three and 40 yards as Brentwood built a 28-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. Clay added touchdown runs of 5 and 8 yards in the second quarter before sitting out the second half. A three-year starter, Clay has rushed for 555 yards (8 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns this season. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.