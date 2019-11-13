A senior, Coffman became the first Herculaneum boys cross country runner to earn all-state honors all four years of his career by finishing second in the Class 3 state meet at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia with an area-best time this season of 15 minutes, 37.6 seconds. Coffman ran with eventual winner Michael Rebello of Excelsior Springs through the 4-kilometer mark but fell behind down the stretch to finish eight seconds off the lead and 17 seconds better than Festus standout Simon Ogle, who finished third. Coffman was coming off runner-up finishes in the Class 3 District 1 meet and the JCAA meet.