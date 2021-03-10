A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Prange led the Lancers to a Class 5 district championship. It is 24th district championship for Lutheran South and its second in a row. In the title game against Vianney, the Lancers trailed 47-40 after three quarters but erupted for 32 points in the fourth quarter for a 72-65 win behind a 20-point, 5-rebound game by Prange. He also made a big contribution in a 62-31 semifinal win over Summit, netting 23 points and four rebounds. An all-tournament selection at Union this season and an honorable mention all-Metro League honoree last season, Prange is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Jonathan Prange • Lutheran South basketball