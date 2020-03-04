Jonathan Prange • Lutheran South basketball
A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Prange led the Lancers to the Class 3 District 5 title. In a 69-59 win over host Whitfield in the district final, he scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down four rebounds. Prange also put up big numbers in a first-round win over Maplewood-Richmond Heights (season-high 27 points, 8 rebounds) and in a semifinal victory over Hancock (22 points). A first-year starter who played sparingly on varsity as a sophomore, Prange is averaging 13.9 points and four rebounds. He was a midfielder for Lutheran South’s soccer team last fall.

