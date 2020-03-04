A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Prange led the Lancers to the Class 3 District 5 title. In a 69-59 win over host Whitfield in the district final, he scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down four rebounds. Prange also put up big numbers in a first-round win over Maplewood-Richmond Heights (season-high 27 points, 8 rebounds) and in a semifinal victory over Hancock (22 points). A first-year starter who played sparingly on varsity as a sophomore, Prange is averaging 13.9 points and four rebounds. He was a midfielder for Lutheran South’s soccer team last fall.
Jonathan Prange • Lutheran South basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A senior and University of Illinois signee, Odom won the Class 3A championship at 160 pounds. Odom's 3-1 decision against DeKalb's Bradley Gil…
A sophomore, Dennis won three gold medals to help lead the Pioneers to a second-place finish in the Class 2 state championships at St. Peters …
A sophomore, Cole completed her second consecutive undefeated season (30-0) by winning the state championship at 110 pounds with an 11-2 major…
A senior, Orf won the individual title in the Illinois girls bowling state championships at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. She knocked down 2,74…
A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Kirk led the Hawks to a pair of wins over formidable opponents last week. Against Whitfield, she had a double-doub…
A senior, Porter capped off an undefeated (45-0) season by winning the Class 3 championship at 285 pounds with a 7-4 victory over Neosho's Zan…
A senior, Shetley became the first wrestler in program history to win a state championship when he captured the Class 2 title at 182 pounds at…
A 6-foot-4 junior forward, Moore led Jennings to a pair of wins last week with a triple-double and a double-double. Those victories extended J…