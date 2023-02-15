Rulo is the lone freshman in the 285-pound weight bracket of the Illinois Class 3A state tournament, which begins Thursday in Champaign, and he has ample reason to believe he’ll compete for the title. A successful and experienced youth wrestler, Rulo has posted a 31-1 record in his debut season for the Lancers, including championships in last week’s Class 3A Normal Community Sectional and the Class 3A Alton Regional the week before. At Normal, Rulo won in the quarterfinals with a second-period pin against Normal Community senior Zion Crawford and in the semifinals with a first-minute pin of Thornton Fractional South senior Cortez Jones. In the title match, Rulo outlasted Joliet West junior Wyatt Schmitt for a 2-1 sudden victory triumph.