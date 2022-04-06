Jordan Orr • Eureka volleyball

A 6-foot-5 senior setter who has committed to Missouri S&T, Orr led the Wildcats to victories on three consecutive days last week. In a three-set sweep of Parkway North, he had 36 assists, five kills, five digs and three blocks. Eureka outlasted Parkway West in four sets in its next match, and Orr piled up 41 assists, three kills and three digs. He capped off the week by totaling 26 assists, three kills, four digs and seven blocks in a three-set sweep of Summit. A second-team all-conference and all-state selection last season, Orr has been flawless on 74 serves this season and is among the area leaders in assists (9.1 per set).