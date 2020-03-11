Jordan Peete • Ladue basketball
Jordan Peete • Ladue basketball

Jordan Peete, Ladue

Jordan Peete, Ladue basketball

A 5-foot-6 senior guard and Lipscomb University commit, Peete came up big at the Class 4 District 5 Tournament, twice scoring 10 points better than her season average to lead the Rams to the title. She scored 26 points, including three 3-pointers, and handed out seven assists as the Rams eliminated John Burroughs 65-47 in the district final. She was coming off a 26-point, four-assist game in a 78-31 semifinal win over Clayton. A two-time first-team all-conference pick, the MVP of the MICDS Holiday Invitational and an all-tournament honoree at Webster Groves and Lindbergh, Peete is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals.

