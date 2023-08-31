A 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior and third-year starting quarterback, Rowe had a memorable performance as the Pirates fell 35-33 in their opener at Cape Central — a significant step forward after a 54-12 home loss a season ago. Rowe completed 19 of 27 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 14 times for 125 yards and another score. He spread the field well by connecting with six different receivers and helped the Pirates bounce back when they trailed 14-0 after the first quarter. His 281 passing yards was the second-best performance of his career behind 390 last season against North Point.