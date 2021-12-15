Jordan Sommers • Waterloo wrestling

A senior who has verbally committed to wrestle at McKendree Unversity, Sommers has won two tournaments this season and is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in Illinois at 220 pounds. Last weekend, Sommers (14-0) won five matches to capture the championship at the Marion Tournament, which featured a duals format. Four of his wins were by first period pins and one came via a tech fall in a match that he wrestled up at heavyweight. Sommers opened the season by winning the Civic Memorial Tournament, where he defeated three state-ranked wrestlers. Sommers went 21-1 last season when Illinois wrestled during the spring and summer.