Jordan Speiser • Lutheran St. Charles basketball
A 6-foot-1 freshman guard, Speiser led the Cougars to the championship of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament. In a 58-40 win over Fort Zumwalt East in the title game, she poured in 36 points and made four steals. She was sharp from the field, hitting 8 of 11 2-pointers and 6 of 10 3-pointers. Speiser also was the Cougars’ leading scorer in a 73-12 first-round win over O’Fallon Christian (28 points, 9 of 10 2-pointers) and a 63-29 semifinal victory against Summit (23 points). Speiser made a big splash early in the season by being named to the all-tournament team at Lutheran St. Charles after helping the Cougars to a second-place finish.

