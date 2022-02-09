Jorden Johnson • Edwardsville wrestling

A senior, Johnson won the championship of the 152-pound weight class in the Class 3A Quincy Regional to help the Tigers win their 11th consecutive regional team title. Johnson won all three of his matches by pins, scoring the maximum amount of points an individual can amass for his team. He sealed his individual title by pinning O’Fallon senior Elijah Roberts in the second period of the championship match. In other tournaments, Johnson (39-6) went 3-0 at the Union County (Ky.) Duals, won the Hickman Tournament, placed sixth at the Cheesehead Tournament and seventh at the Dvorak Invitational. He is ranked eighth in Illinois at 152 pounds.