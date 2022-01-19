 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jorden Williams • Whitfield basketball

A 5-foot-11 junior point guard, Williams made a big impact in the Warriors’ run to the championship of the Rotating 8 Tournament at Clayton. In a 62-36 victory against Oakville in the championship game, Williams, a vocal leader and playmaker who helps control the tempo on offense, handed out six assists, grabbed four rebounds, made two steals and scored eight points. He had six points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 58-41 semifinal win over Battle. Overall, Williams, an all-tournament selection at MICDS in December, is averaging 12 points, three assists, three rebounds, two steals and is shooting 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

