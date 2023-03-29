The junior opened his season by winning three events during Lutheran St. Charles’ Bob Carter Invitational in St. Peters. The defending Class 3 state triple jump champion, Anderson won that event with an effort of 12.78 meters. He also won the long jump with a 6-meter leap and the 300-meter hurdles with a clocking of 41.36 seconds. Anderson was a third team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season. In addition to winning the triple jump at the state meet, he also finished fourth in the long jump and qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles.