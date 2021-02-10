Josette Partney • Lafayette wrestling

A senior, Partney kept her record perfect at 30-0 by winning the championship of the 159-pound weight class at the District 2 tournament. Partney, who is ranked third in the state at 151 pounds, won a major decision 15-7 over Emma Schreiber of Kirkwood, who came in ranked third in the state at 159 pounds, in the title match. Partney, who has 19 pins this season, won her quarterfinal match by fall and took a 10-4 decision in the semifinals. Last season, she finished third at the state tournament at 187 pounds despite weighing 160. Partney, who was a cheerleader prior to joining the wrestling team, has a scholarship offer to wrestle at Lindenwood University.