Josh Allison • Hillsboro cross country

A senior, Allison won the First Capital Invitational, covering the course at McNair Park in 15 minutes, 50.59 seconds, 24 seconds better than the runner-up, his twin brother Jonah. Josh and Jonah were neck and neck at the one-mile mark, but Josh pulled ahead by nine seconds at the second mile and built on that lead the rest of the way. Allison was coming off a first-place finish in the Fleet Feet Classic at Arnold City Park, where he ran a time of 9:37 in the two-mile race. Last season, he finished sixth at the Class 4 state cross country meet. In track, he qualified for state in four events last spring — the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 3,200 relay.