Josh Allison • Hillsboro cross country

A senior, Allison won the Class 4 individual championship with a time of 15 minutes and 38.9 seconds at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, while helping the Hawks to the school's first state team championship in any sport. The win ended Festus’ eight-year reign as state champions. Allison was in the lead pack for all of the race before pulling away in the third kilometer to finish nine seconds ahead of Festus senior Ian Schram, the runner-up. Allison won nine of 11 meets he ran in this season, including the Orchard Farm Invitational, where he ran a school-record time of 15:25.08. He placed sixth out of 311 runners at the Gans Creek Classic.