Josh Allison • Hillsboro track and field

A junior, Allison was named the MVP of the Jefferson County Athletic Association meet after winning one event and finishing second in three others. He won the 400 meters in a personal-record time of 52.12 seconds and placed second in the 800 (1:57.4), the 1,600 (4:29.2) and the 3,200 (9:35.34). Allison also recorded personal-record times this season in the 800 (1:56.11) at the De Soto Invitational, the 1,600 (4:25.01) at the Mineral Area Relays and the 3,200 (9:33.31) at Farmington’s Simpson Relays. He is the anchor of the Hawks’ 3,200 relay team that is currently ranked second in Class 4. In cross country, he finished sixth in Class 4 last fall.