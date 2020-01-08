Josh Kyle • Francis Howell wrestling
Josh Kyle • Francis Howell wrestling

A senior who recently signed with the University of Wyoming, Kyle finished second in the 126-pound weight class at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament. He lost to Blue Springs’ Korbin Shepherd, who is currently undefeated and won a state championship last season, in the final but beat a pair of state runners-up to get there, knocking off JP Homfeld of Lindbergh 9-2 and downing Nathan Genobana, a two-time state finalist from Centerville, Iowa, 6-3. Kyle, who is 16-2 this season and 119-27 in his career, also won the Francis Howell North Tournament this season. He finished fifth at state last year at 120 pounds.

