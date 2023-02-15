A 5-foot-6 senior guard, Allen hit the career milestone of 1,000 points with a 22-point effort Feb. 6 during a victory against the Blue Knights. Allen’s accomplishment came in three seasons as she missed her freshman campaign with a knee injury. She has made up for lost time, earning Jefferson County Activities Association large division player of the year honors as a sophomore in 2021 after averaging 17.2 points in 18 games and then was co-player of the year as a junior after averaging 15.9 points in 23 games. Committed to play for Jefferson College, Allen ranks among area leaders this season with averages of 17 points and 3.77 steals per game.