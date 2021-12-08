Josie Allen • Festus basketball

A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Allen led the Tigers to championship of the De Soto's seventh annual Fountain City Classic. In a 55-42 win over Northwest Cedar Hill in the championship game, she had a game-high 30 points and four steals. She had 23 points, four rebounds and three steals in a 50-37 semifinal victory against Seckman and put up 29 points and five steals in 64-33 first-round victory against Riverview Gardens. Last season, Allen was named the JCAA large division player of the year after averaging team highs in scoring (17.2), rebounding (7.7), assists (2.8) and steals (2.9). She also plays tennis.