A 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, Allen led the Tigers to three victories last week by averaging more than 27 points in the three games. In a 66-59 win over Pacific, she had 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and six steals. Three days later, she provided a season-high 42 points, including five 3-pointers, and eight rebounds as Festus outlasted Windsor 75-68 in double overtime. Then when the Tigers fell behind Hillsboro 16-12 at halftime of their district opener, they rallied in the second half for a 41-35 win behind 16 points, six rebounds and three steals by Allen. She averaged 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals this season after sitting out all of last season with a torn ACL.
Josie Allen • Festus basketball