Josie Baker • Kirkwood cross country

A junior, Baker won the Class 5 District 1 meet, covering the course at Arnold City Park in 18 minutes, 25.70 seconds. For most of the race, she ran with a group of Lafayette and Cor Jesu runners in the lead pack, which became a group of four down the stretch. Baker, who excels in the in the final 1,000 meters of races, won by two seconds over Cor Jesu’s Adie Luna. Baker was coming off a win in the Suburban Conference Championships with a time of 18:26. She also won the Patriot-Statesmen Classic and ran a personal-record time of 18:16 to finish 20th at The Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival at the University of Arkansas.