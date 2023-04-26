A junior who was a first team All-Metro cross country selection in the fall, Baker ran to a pair of dominant victories during the Ladue Brusca-Strohbach Invitational. Baker captured the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 16.54 seconds, and won the 1600 title with a performance of 5:10.70. Both victories were by more than five seconds and her times both rank among the state’s best. Earlier this season, Baker won the 800 and 1500 at the Northwest Invitational and she won the 3200 at Clayton’s Greyhound Invitational in 10:54.05. Baker finished third last season at the Class 5 state meet in the 800. In cross country, she finished fifth in the Class 5 state meet in November.