A senior, Bushell won four gold medals in the Springfield Sectional at Eisenhower Pool on the campus of Springfield Southeast, helping the Tigers to the team title. Bushell won the 50 freestyle (23.98 seconds), 100 freestyle (51.49) and swam the leadoff legs of winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. Earlier this season, Bushell turned in a strong performance at the Jane Caliendo Invitational at Carl Sandburg High, where she won the 50 free, placed fourth in the 100 free, swam a leg on the second-place 200 free relay and the fourth-place 400 free relay. At this weekend’s Illinois state meet at New Trier, she is seeded 12th in the 100 freestyle and 21st in the 50 free.
