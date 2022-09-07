Josie Lindsay • Seckman softball

A senior shortstop and leadoff hitter, Lindsay is off to a hot start to lead the Jaguars to six victories in their first nine games. She is batting .600 with a .677 on-base percentage, five walks, 13 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. On defense, she has 18 putouts, 22 assists and three double plays. In a 13-3 win over Pattonville last week, she was on base four times with two singles, a walk, a hit by pitch, four runs scored and three stolen bases. She is a three-time all-conference, two-time all-district honoree and received academic all-state recognition last season from the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association.