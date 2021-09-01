JT Krell • Ladue soccer

A senior forward, Krell helped the Rams win the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament to kick off the season. In a first-round game against Quincy Notre Dame, he snapped a 2-2 tie by scoring a goal with seven minutes to play to lift the Rams to a 3-2 win. Ladue then battled to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation in the second round against Quincy, and in the penalty kick round, Krell, who was fourth Rams kicker, buried his PK for the game winner. Krell closed out the tournament by scoring an early goal in a 10-0 win over Canton, which gave the Rams the tournament championship. On Tuesday, he had a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Parkway West.