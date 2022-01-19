Jude Green • Gibault basketball

A 6-foot-3 senior power forward and center, Green led the Hawks to the championship of the Chester Invitational Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 50-43 win over Saxony Lutheran in the championship game, he pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and scored eight points. He had a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 76-28 first-round win over Perryville and had 12 points and four rebounds in a 53-21 semifinal win over New Athens. A skilled defender, Green is averaging 7.5 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds. He made the all-tournament team in December at Columbia.