Julia Coleman • Westminster basketball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward who has signed with Texas State, Coleman was named to the all-tournament team at the Visitation Christmas Tournament after helping the Wildcats win three consecutive games in the tournament, culminating with a victory in the consolation final. She had big performances in wins over Edwardsville (16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks), Cor Jesu (13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 8 steals) and Lift for Life (24 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals). Overall, she is averaging 14.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.1 steals. Last season, she was co-district MVP, all-state and all-conference.