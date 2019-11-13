A freshman, Ray made a big splash at the Class 3 state meet, winning the first individual state title in program history to help the Rams win the team crown. Ray’s time of 18 minutes, 13.8 seconds, was the third-fastest run for any classification and easily the fastest 5-kilometer time in the area this season. She was 26 seconds better than runner-up Lily Jackson of St. Charles West at state. Ray stayed with the lead group in the first kilometer but then made a move to separate herself and wasn’t challenged. She was coming off a district championship the previous week at Linn and also won the Hannibal Invitational and Lutheran South Invitational.
